Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,043 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,043 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.63.

Shares of GE opened at $92.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

