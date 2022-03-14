Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $29.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

