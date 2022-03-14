Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average of $130.91. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $119.79 and a 12 month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.