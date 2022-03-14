Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $494,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,240.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,353,000.

JEPI stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

