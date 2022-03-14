Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,958 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANET opened at $119.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.83.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,075 shares of company stock worth $88,163,269. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

