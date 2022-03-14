Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Roku by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $103.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average of $239.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

