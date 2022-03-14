Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $363,000 Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 44.2% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at $1,885,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INFN. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

