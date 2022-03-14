KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($18.80) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.48) to €22.00 ($23.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $13.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

