La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LJPC stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.08. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

