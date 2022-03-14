La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
LJPC stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.08. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
