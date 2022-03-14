Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) traded down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$42.00 and last traded at C$42.80. 176,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 332,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.83.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 113.21%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.