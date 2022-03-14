Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) traded down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$42.00 and last traded at C$42.80. 176,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 332,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.91.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.83.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF)
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
