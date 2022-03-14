Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.02) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.14) to GBX 900 ($11.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.73).

LON:LAND opened at GBX 747.60 ($9.80) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 644.20 ($8.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 822.40 ($10.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 778.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 741.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($46,476.53). Also, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.81), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($421,891.52).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

