Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ LE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.33. 218,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,597. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.
About Lands’ End (Get Rating)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.