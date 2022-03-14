Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.33. 218,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,597. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 60,185 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

