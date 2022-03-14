Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,110 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $26.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

