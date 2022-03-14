Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,800 Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TELL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at about $21,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at about $8,464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 36.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 191.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $4.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.09. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

