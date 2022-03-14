Latitude Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Trade Desk by 71.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $56.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.30, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TTD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

