Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.93

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 11192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth $453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $483,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.