Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,544. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.