Life Time Group Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Life Time Group in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Life Time Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of LTH opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000.
Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.
