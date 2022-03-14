Limbach (LMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Limbach to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 million, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Limbach has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 4,672 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Limbach by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

