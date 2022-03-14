Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to report $12.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMST shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

