Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 2,892.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $1,660,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Asana by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Asana by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.23.

ASAN opened at $34.56 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.07.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.19 per share, with a total value of $20,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,232,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.