Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,905,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,735,000 after buying an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,267,000 after buying an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.20.

EPAM stock opened at $200.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.76 and its 200-day moving average is $563.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

