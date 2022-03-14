Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Okta by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $2,439,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $1,033,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $154.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.10. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.51 and a 1 year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

