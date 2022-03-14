Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $89,000 in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYJ stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

