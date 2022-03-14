Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,357,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,967,000 after purchasing an additional 217,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 58,661 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.75. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

GTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gray Television Profile (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.