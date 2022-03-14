Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 734.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $84.82 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,833 shares of company stock valued at $837,198. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

