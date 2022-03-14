LiveRamp (RAMP) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) is one of 136 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare LiveRamp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LiveRamp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp Competitors 716 3175 4936 95 2.49

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 64.52%. Given LiveRamp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveRamp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -7.37% 0.09% 0.08% LiveRamp Competitors -37.05% -1,517.83% -9.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million -$90.27 million -60.43 LiveRamp Competitors $913.52 million $9.87 million -5.76

LiveRamp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveRamp competitors beat LiveRamp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LiveRamp Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

