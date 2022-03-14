Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 58 at UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.38.
Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.