Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 58 at UBS Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,947,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,653 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,178,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,846,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 3,018,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

