Lobstex Trading Up 10.3% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $875,579.54 and $270,205.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,275,534 coins and its circulating supply is 23,200,108 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

