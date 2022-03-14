Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after buying an additional 166,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,502,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,450 shares of company stock worth $21,041,879 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $144.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.37. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $148.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

