Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 215.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $102.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.15. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

