Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 42,400 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

NKTR opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

