Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after buying an additional 546,241 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after buying an additional 369,335 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,863,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $170,050,000 after buying an additional 211,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,330,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $136,873,000 after buying an additional 154,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after buying an additional 248,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $37.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

