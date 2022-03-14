Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 7,200 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDS opened at $407.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.02 and a 200-day moving average of $426.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.07 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $351.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

