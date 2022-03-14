LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,970 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 45.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $373,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $30.84 on Monday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70.
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
