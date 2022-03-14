LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,644 Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GVAL. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GVAL stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

