LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 15.5% in the third quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 194,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 56.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSP. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.