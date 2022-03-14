LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Fluor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fluor by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 106,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fluor by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 365,936 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $799,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.82. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

