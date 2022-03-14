LPL Financial LLC Sells 794 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $14.21 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

