Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $440.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.35.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $285.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

