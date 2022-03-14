Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LFT opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

