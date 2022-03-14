Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives $349.25 Average PT from Analysts

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNDNF shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.