Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ian Gibbs Sells 23,000 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Director Ian Gibbs sold 23,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$254,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$913,835.

TSE:LUG traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,115. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.82 and a 12 month high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.11.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

