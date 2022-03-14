Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.97.

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.87. 586,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,604. The company has a market cap of C$8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.51. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$949,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,922,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$900,987,264.88. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

