Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Luxfer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of LXFR opened at $19.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $537.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Luxfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

