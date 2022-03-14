MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 498,804 shares.The stock last traded at $17.17 and had previously closed at $17.66.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 215.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after purchasing an additional 213,242 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,098 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,693 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,065,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

