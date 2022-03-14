Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) versus Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Financial Review

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Magenta Therapeutics and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 359.98%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.90%. Given Magenta Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Magenta Therapeutics is more favorable than Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Magenta Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magenta Therapeutics and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.14 million ($1.31) -2.13 Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$206.36 million ($4.16) -4.05

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magenta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magenta Therapeutics and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics N/A -40.98% -37.38% Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A -54.08% -48.57%

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy. The company was founded by David Scadden, Derrick Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner in June 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

