Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.47

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 128717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.22 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Magnite’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Magnite by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Magnite by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Magnite by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Magnite by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

