Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the February 13th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MJDLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

