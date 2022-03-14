Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of MTW opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $545.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

